Districts across region report fresh cases

Coimbatore district reported 18 new COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday. Health Department sources said the new cases comprised four women and 14 men.

A man and his wife from Telungupalayam, both aged 32, tested positive. Of the 18, only five cases were imported or had a travel history – a 29-year-old man from Peelamedu who reached Coimbatore from Gujarat by road and four persons who reached Coimbatore by flights from Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai. The other cases were either indigenous, high-risk contact or part of a cluster at Kuniyamuthur and Karumbukkadai, according to the sources.

The oldest patient among the new cases was a 72-year-old woman from Velandipalayam. Her 77-year-old husband had died reportedly due to pneumonia at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Saturday. Her case was a “high-risk contact,” the sources said.

According to the bulletin issued by the State government on Tuesday, Coimbatore district has so far had 292 total COVID-19 cases -- 280 indigenous and 12 imported. Of these, 164 had been discharged, and 126 are active cases.

Those discharged on Tuesday from the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital were eight men, four women and a transgender, hospital sources said. One of the women was pregnant and two had recently delivered babies, the sources said.

No fresh cases were reported in Tiruppur district on Tuesday. The nine-month-old girl and her 35-year-old father who tested positive in Dindigul were cross-notified to Chennai. Hence, Tiruppur district has so far recorded 120 COVID-19 cases, out of which four are active cases and 116 have been discharged.

Seventeen persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris on Tuesday. With these, 46 persons have tested positive so far in the district, and 32 of these infections were reported only since last Monday.

Nilgiris District Collector J. Innocent Divya said that of the 17 new cases on Tuesday, nine worked at a private firm, whose Public Relations Officer infected his colleagues. More than 250 people working in the firm, and their contacts, were being monitored, the Collector said.

Apart from three index cases, who tested positive while entering the district, the others were primary and secondary contacts of people who had a travel history. Ms. Divya said 19 places had been made containment zones, including places that infected persons had visited.

The surge in the number of cases following the easing of travel restrictions has caused concern in the district administration over the reduction in the doubling rate of the infection, which now stands at just five days, after not even a single case being reported for 36 days till last Monday.

The Collector was part of a meeting headed by Monitoring Officer for the district, Supriya Sahu, on Tuesday. After visiting the various containment zones, the Collector said Ms. Sahu had recommended a “community vigil” campaign, whereby local residents could anonymously inform on toll-free number 1077 the entry of people from outside the district.

Ms. Divya said the monitoring at the checkposts would be strengthened. People entering the district should show proof of residence and have a valid reason for entering the district. Anyone coming in for tourism would be booked and severe action would be taken against them, she said.

Erode district saw five new positive cases on Tuesday. Health officials said a 43-year-old woman of Balasubramani Street in Thirunagar Colony area tested positive and was admitted to the isolation ward at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital.

Her husband, a businessman, who visited Tiruppur district, tested negative. Another person in the Erode Corporation limits also tested positive.

Two cases were reported from Sathyamangalam and one from Gobichettipalayam.

Seven new positive cases were reported in Salem on Tuesday. Health officials said five patients were from Salem and one patient each had come from Tiruchi and Coimbatore districts.

A 26-year-old woman from Namakkal has tested positive. She had travelled back to Chennai and was undergoing treatment there.