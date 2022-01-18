District witnesses steady increase in COVID-19 cases as in second wave

Coimbatore district is witnessing a steady increase in fresh cases of COVID-19 as witnessed during the second wave of the pandemic last year.

It took only four days for the district to cross the 2,000-mark on Monday from the 1,000 mark it had crossed on January 13.

The test positivity rate increased from 11.5 % on January 13 to 19.9 % on January 16.

The Health Department attributes a combination of reasons for the steady increase in daily caseload.

“Negligence of the public in following safety measures is the main reason behind the current spike in COVID-19 cases in all districts in the State. Flouting safety norms in public places, busy markets,on public transport facilitiesand ingatherings like marriage functions could worsen the current situation,” said a health official.

Coimbatore Corporation and other local bodies were continuing to demarcate micro containment zones when more cases are reported from a particular area.

The Health Department has ruled out the possibility of the presence of Omicron variant of the COVID-19 spreading virus as a reason for the current spike in the number of daily caseload. According to the Department, all the four persons who were found infected with the fast-spreading variant in the district have recovered.

Sources said that the District Collector has instructed local bodies to ensure compliance to COVID-appropriate behaviour by the public, shopkeepers, industries and other establishments.Coimbatore city and rural police have also stepped up action against those who violate safety norms.