District task force meeting on female foeticide in Krishnagiri

October 13, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

A district-level task force meeting on Protect the Girl Child and Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao was convened here under Collector K.M. Sarayu at the Collectorate.

The task force meeting convened to ascertain the coordination between the two programmes and its functioning took stock of the low sex ratio in certain blocks of the district.

Ms. Sarayu called for creation of greater awareness in households with two girl children, and the dangers of illegal ultrasound for fetal sex determination and abortion. The awareness should focus not just on women, but also on the men, especially in schools and colleges.

The Collector also called for renewed focus on the areas where the illegal fetal sex determination was prevalent as indicated in the poor sex ratio at birth.

Ms. Sarayu also instructed the respective departments to issue notices to all the scan centres warning them against carrying out ultrasound without PICME numbers. The ultrasound centres must be warned of cancellation of licences for any violation of the instructions.

A daily monitoring centre at the Collectorate was also discussed with the district social welfare department and the Integrated Child Development Services. She also underlined the need for effective functioning of one-stop centre (OSC).

District social welfare officer Vijayalakshmi, and Integrated Child Development Services project officer Jayanthi were present along with other officials.