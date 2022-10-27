District monitoring officer reviews schemes in Krishnagiri

District Monitoring Officer and Principal Secretary Beela Rajesh inspected the Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme among other projects in Shoolagiri block here on Thursday.

Me. Rajesh inspected the Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme in the panchayat union elementary schools in Bikkanapalli and Immedianayakanapalli panchayats.

Later, the functioning of Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvan scheme was inspected as home deliveries of medicines for diabetes and hypertension was carried out by health workers in Immedianayakanapalli panchayat. Ms. Rajesh also interacted with the patients, who are provided home care and urged them to follow the medications without any break.

Later, the monitoring officer inspected the newly-inaugurated government medical college hospital. While interacting with the medical college principal, Ms. Rajesh ascertained its functioning and the record keeping of patients and inventory.

A review meeting was held at the Collectorate, stocktaking with the various line departments and banks on the various government flagship schemes, subsidy-linked welfare programmes among others.

She also ascertained the status of petitions pending under the Chief Minister in your constituency scheme, and the pendency in petitions seeking changes in title deeds for pattas, old-age pension among other basic welfare measures. The principal secretary urged the officials to focus on speedy disposal of petitions. Collector V. Jayachandra BHanu Reddy was present.