District monitoring officer reviews implementation of various schemes in Krishnagiri

Energy Secretary and the District Monitoring Officer for Krishnagiri Beela Venkatesan inspected various projects and schemes and chaired a review meeting here at the Collectorate on Tuesday.

Makkaludan Mudhalvar Scheme; water distribution through local bodies, Kalaignar’s housing scheme, Chief Minister’s Village roads development scheme, water borne disease prevention programme; Illam Thedi Kalvi, Pudumai Penn Scheme, Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme were among the many programmes reviewed by the monitoring officer here.

Earlier, Ms. Beela Venkatesan inspected the newly installed rain gauge station at the Pochampalli taluk office. There were 16 old rain gauge stations in Krishnagiri. However, in order to upgrade to automatic, nonmanual rain gauge stations to ascertain accurate statistics on rainfall patterns impacted by climate change, 52 automatic rain gauge stations have been set up in Krishnagiri.

Ms.Venkatesan also visited the Makkaludan Mudhalvan camps in Puliampatty panchayat in Bargur union and interacted with the officials on the petitions received.