GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

District monitoring officer reviews implementation of various schemes in Krishnagiri

Published - July 23, 2024 11:25 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
District Monitoring Officer and Energy Secretary Beela Venkatesan chaired a review meeting at the Collectorate on Tuesday. 23 July 2024.

District Monitoring Officer and Energy Secretary Beela Venkatesan chaired a review meeting at the Collectorate on Tuesday. 23 July 2024. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Energy Secretary and the District Monitoring Officer for Krishnagiri Beela Venkatesan inspected various projects and schemes and chaired a review meeting here at the Collectorate on Tuesday.

Makkaludan Mudhalvar Scheme; water distribution through local bodies, Kalaignar’s housing scheme, Chief Minister’s Village roads development scheme, water borne disease prevention programme; Illam Thedi Kalvi, Pudumai Penn Scheme, Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme were among the many programmes reviewed by the monitoring officer here.

Earlier, Ms. Beela Venkatesan inspected the newly installed rain gauge station at the Pochampalli taluk office. There were 16 old rain gauge stations in Krishnagiri. However, in order to upgrade to automatic, nonmanual rain gauge stations to ascertain accurate statistics on rainfall patterns impacted by climate change, 52 automatic rain gauge stations have been set up in Krishnagiri.

Ms.Venkatesan also visited the Makkaludan Mudhalvan camps in Puliampatty panchayat in Bargur union and interacted with the officials on the petitions received.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.