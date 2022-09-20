District Monitoring Officer reviews development schemes in Erode

The Hindu Bureau
September 20, 2022 18:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

District Monitoring Officer and Commissioner of Archives and Historical Research G. Prakash on Tuesday reviewed the progress of various development schemes being implemented in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairing a meeting at the Collectorate in the presence of Collector H. Krishnanunni, Mr. Prakash reviewed the implementation of Kalaignar All Villages Integrated Agricultural Development Programme (KAVIADP) scheme in the district. He said that applications were received in large numbers for manufacturing turmeric powder, country sugar, oil production and for establishing a flour mill and added that required subsidy is provided for purchasing machinery. He said that under the Namakku Naame scheme, all the seven works permitted for the district were completed fully.

The officer also reviewed works of various departments, including number of pending pattas, functioning of e-Sevai centres, infrastructure in schools, entrepreneurship programme, implementation of schemes for educated unemployed youth and road widening and extension works.

District Revenue Officer S. Santhoshini Chandra, Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar, Revenue Divisional officers Satheesh Kumar (Erode) K. Dhivya Priyadarshini (Gobichettipalayam), Joint Director of Agriculture S. Chinnasamy and other officials were present.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app