District Monitoring Officer reviews development schemes in Erode

District Monitoring Officer and Commissioner of Archives and Historical Research G. Prakash on Tuesday reviewed the progress of various development schemes being implemented in the district.

Chairing a meeting at the Collectorate in the presence of Collector H. Krishnanunni, Mr. Prakash reviewed the implementation of Kalaignar All Villages Integrated Agricultural Development Programme (KAVIADP) scheme in the district. He said that applications were received in large numbers for manufacturing turmeric powder, country sugar, oil production and for establishing a flour mill and added that required subsidy is provided for purchasing machinery. He said that under the Namakku Naame scheme, all the seven works permitted for the district were completed fully.

The officer also reviewed works of various departments, including number of pending pattas, functioning of e-Sevai centres, infrastructure in schools, entrepreneurship programme, implementation of schemes for educated unemployed youth and road widening and extension works.

District Revenue Officer S. Santhoshini Chandra, Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar, Revenue Divisional officers Satheesh Kumar (Erode) K. Dhivya Priyadarshini (Gobichettipalayam), Joint Director of Agriculture S. Chinnasamy and other officials were present.

.