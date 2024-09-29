ADVERTISEMENT

District Monitoring Officer inspects Tata facility in Krishnagiri

Published - September 29, 2024 07:24 pm IST - Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau

The fire that broke out at the Tata Electronics facility at Nagamangalam in Denkanikkotai in Krishnagiri district being put out by 10 fire vehicles | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

District monitoring officer and State programme manager of the National Health Mission, Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, inspected the Tata facility on Sunday, following a major fire that occurred.

The fire broke out at the Tata Electronics facility at Nagamangalam in Denkanikottai on Saturday and was brought under control in about three and a half hours. Ms. Satish informed journalists that the fire had been completely extinguished by Sunday. During the incident, 523 workers were in the facility and all were safely evacuated. Out of the 11 workers admitted to a private hospital in Hosur for breathing complaints, nine were shifted to ordinary wards and the remaining are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit, where their condition was reported to be stable.

Adequate ambulances with medical equipment have been kept ready to tend to people in and around the locality. A mobile vehicle medical team was kept ready to provide treatment for pregnant women, and those with blood pressure or diabetes in nearby villages should they fall ill as a result of the fire outbreak. Primary health centres and government hospitals have been stocked with additional beds, the monitoring officer added.

