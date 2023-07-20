District monitoring officer inspects project works in Salem

July 20, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Salem

Salem District Monitoring Officer and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB), P. Sankar, inspected various projects in the district on Thursday.

Mr. Sankar inspected the breakfast provided to the students at Ramalinga Vallalar Government School in the city. He enquired the students about the quality of the food provided to them, and also tasted the food.

Later, Mr. Sankar inspected the distribution of tokens and applications to women at Sathya Colony in Kannankurichi under Kalignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam. He instructed the officials not to miss any single eligible beneficiary under the scheme. Later, he inspected the renovation works taking place at a cost of ₹23 crore at Mookaneri Lake and the construction of houses at ₹25.40 crore under the Housing for All scheme at Periyar Nagar.

The monitoring officer instructed the officials to complete the works within the stipulated time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sankar later visited the sub-health centre at Mettupatti in Ayothiyapattinam panchayat union, the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme implementation, and enquired with the doctors regarding the availability of medicines.

Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander and officials participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.