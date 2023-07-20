HamberMenu
District monitoring officer inspects project works in Salem

July 20, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Salem district monitoring officer P. Sankar inspecting project works at Kannankurichi on Thursday.

Salem district monitoring officer P. Sankar inspecting project works at Kannankurichi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Salem District Monitoring Officer and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB), P. Sankar, inspected various projects in the district on Thursday.

Mr. Sankar inspected the breakfast provided to the students at Ramalinga Vallalar Government School in the city. He enquired the students about the quality of the food provided to them, and also tasted the food.

Later, Mr. Sankar inspected the distribution of tokens and applications to women at Sathya Colony in Kannankurichi under Kalignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam. He instructed the officials not to miss any single eligible beneficiary under the scheme. Later, he inspected the renovation works taking place at a cost of ₹23 crore at Mookaneri Lake and the construction of houses at ₹25.40 crore under the Housing for All scheme at Periyar Nagar.

The monitoring officer instructed the officials to complete the works within the stipulated time.

Mr. Sankar later visited the sub-health centre at Mettupatti in Ayothiyapattinam panchayat union, the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme implementation, and enquired with the doctors regarding the availability of medicines.

Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander and officials participated.

