District monitoring officer inspects development schemes in Dharmapuri

District Monitoring Officer and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Women’s Development Corporation Limited S. Dhivyadarshini inspected various development and scheme works in the district.

The officer inspected houses under construction at a cost of ₹3.50 lakh per unit in Thoppur in Nallampalli block under the Kalaignar’s Kanavu Illam scheme, as well as the renovation of houses under subsidy in Malayappa Nagar.

Earlier, the monitoring officer inspected the block pubic health authority office and construction of drainage channels in Nallampalli under the Ayothidas Pandithar housing development scheme.

Ms. Dhivyadarshini also inquired about the status of various schemes and instructed officials to expedite completion within the time frame. She later chaired a review meeting at the Collectorate.