GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

District monitoring officer inspects development schemes in Dharmapuri

Published - October 16, 2024 09:28 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

District Monitoring Officer and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Women’s Development Corporation Limited S. Dhivyadarshini inspected various development and scheme works in the district.

The officer inspected houses under construction at a cost of ₹3.50 lakh per unit in Thoppur in Nallampalli block under the Kalaignar’s Kanavu Illam scheme, as well as the renovation of houses under subsidy in Malayappa Nagar.

Earlier, the monitoring officer inspected the block pubic health authority office and construction of drainage channels in Nallampalli under the Ayothidas Pandithar housing development scheme.

Ms. Dhivyadarshini also inquired about the status of various schemes and instructed officials to expedite completion within the time frame. She later chaired a review meeting at the Collectorate.

Published - October 16, 2024 09:28 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.