District monitoring officer inspects breakfast scheme in Dharmapuri

Principal secretary and district monitoring officer Atul Anand inspected the implementation of the Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme in select primary schools of Palacode here.

Mr. Anand interacted with the students to ascertain the quality of the food served in schools and later ate breakfast along with them at the Poduthampalli Panchayat Union Elementary School in P. Kollahalli panchayat and Irulapatti Panchayat Union Elementary School in Pulikarai panchayat.

The students told Mr. Anand that they relished the breakfast served in schools. Later, Mr. Anand inspected the kitchen, the storage room for groceries, and the gas connection for cooking.

Earlier, the district monitoring officer urged the staff to ensure that meal served catered to a balanced diet and nutritional support to students. Each school shall ensure active functioning of a committee constituted to monitor the free breakfast programme.

Mr. Anand also inspected the model school run under the Integrated Child Development Services programme inside the campus of Sri Vijaya Vidyalaya Higher Secondary School. He inspected the hostel, classrooms, toilets and basic amenities, including clean drinking water for students.