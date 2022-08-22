District Monitoring Officer conducts review meeting in Salem

Staff Reporter Salem
August 22, 2022 19:14 IST

The Salem District Monitoring Officer and Managing Director of Poompuhar Shipping Corporation, S. Sivashanmugaraja, conducted a review meeting at the Collectorate here on Monday.

The monitoring officer asked the officials about implementation of various schemes, the current status of scheme works, and land acquisition for airport and railway infrastructure development. Mr. Sivashanmugaraja instructed all the department officials to coordinate in implementing the public welfare schemes.

In the meeting, Collector S. Karmegam, Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj, Additional Collector (Development) C. Balachandar, District Revenue Officer P. Menaha, Mettur Sub Collector Veer Pratap Singh and other officials participated.

