District Monitoring Officer conducts inspection in Salem

Salem district monitoring officer S. Sivashanmugaraja inspecting the scheme works in Salem district on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Salem District Monitoring Officer and Managing Director of Poompuhar Shipping Corporation, S. Sivashanmugaraja, inspected various scheme works in the district on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He inspected the breakfast scheme implementation at Manakadu Corporation Primary School and inspected the food provided to the students and its quality. Later, Mr. Sivashanmugaraja reviewed the construction works for two smart classrooms and three classrooms at a cost of ₹1 crore at Manakadu Girls Higher Secondary School.

The Monitoring Officer also inspected the construction work for the panchayat office building at Nalikalpatti at ₹22.65 lakh, development and renovation works at Panamarathupatti Lake at ₹99 crore and a special medical camp for fever at Nilavarapatti. Earlier, he inspected the exhibition organised by the farmers at Salem Collectorate.

During the inspection, District Collector S. Karmegam, Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj, District Revenue Officer P. Menaha, Project Director (Mahalir Thittam) K. Selvam, and officials accompanied the Monitoring Officer.