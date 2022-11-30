District Monitoring Officer Beela Rajesh reviews schemes in Krishnagiri

November 30, 2022 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST

District Monitoring Officer and Principal Secretary(Land Reforms) Beela Rajesh inspected developmental schemes and reviewed programmes in Dharmapuri district.

Kalaignar’s Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam, Jal Jeevan Mission, Swachh Bharat, Fee Housing scheme, Illam Thedi Kalvi, Illam Thedi Maruthuvam Scheme, chlorination of overhead tanks, Ennum Ezhuthum Thittam, Naan Mudhalvan Scheme, Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, Noon Meal Scheme were among the various schemes and programmes reviewed. The District Monitoring officer also instructed the officials to ensure efficiency and consistency in the implementation of the programmes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Ms. Rajesh also inspected the Revenue Department’s registry for review of the various pending programmes filed over the last two years.