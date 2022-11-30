  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022LIVE updates: Argentina, France in action tonight

District Monitoring Officer Beela Rajesh reviews schemes in Krishnagiri

November 30, 2022 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

 District Monitoring Officer and Principal Secretary(Land Reforms) Beela Rajesh inspected developmental schemes and reviewed programmes in Dharmapuri district.

Kalaignar’s Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam, Jal Jeevan Mission, Swachh Bharat, Fee Housing scheme, Illam Thedi Kalvi, Illam Thedi Maruthuvam Scheme, chlorination of overhead tanks, Ennum Ezhuthum Thittam, Naan Mudhalvan Scheme, Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, Noon Meal Scheme were among the various schemes and programmes reviewed. The District Monitoring officer also instructed the officials to ensure efficiency and consistency in the implementation of the programmes.

Earlier, Ms. Rajesh also inspected the Revenue Department’s registry for review of the various pending programmes filed over the last two years.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.