District Monitoring committee meeting held in Dharmapuri

Published - October 08, 2024 11:05 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

District Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting was chaired by Dharmapuri MP A. Mani here at the Collectorate on Tuesday.

The quarterly meeting, with the MP as the Committee chairperson, was held to assess the implementation of various government schemes of the Union Government. Mr. Mani queried on the status of the schemes and if there were any bottlenecks on the implementation or in the expediting of works. The MP also instructed officials of various line departments to ensure that works are implemented seamlessly, and also interacted with district-level nodal officers. District Collector K. Shanthi was present.

