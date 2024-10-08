GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

District Monitoring committee meeting held in Dharmapuri

Published - October 08, 2024 11:05 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

District Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting was chaired by Dharmapuri MP A. Mani here at the Collectorate on Tuesday.

The quarterly meeting, with the MP as the Committee chairperson, was held to assess the implementation of various government schemes of the Union Government. Mr. Mani queried on the status of the schemes and if there were any bottlenecks on the implementation or in the expediting of works. The MP also instructed officials of various line departments to ensure that works are implemented seamlessly, and also interacted with district-level nodal officers. District Collector K. Shanthi was present.

Published - October 08, 2024 11:05 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.