District livelihood management committee convened in Krishnagiri

July 28, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The district livelihood management committee was convened here under the aegis of Collector K. Shanthi with the line departments, at the Collectorate.

The meeting convened under the aegis of the Tamil Nadu Housing and Urban Development Board sought to align the needs of the precarious living of the urban poor, help raise their standard of living with provisioning for basic amenities and their livelihood management and their relocation from unsanitary habitations to housing.

The committee, according to the administration, discussed the selection of beneficiaries for the multi-storied housing tenements; water connection and power connection to the houses; conduct of special camps for the beneficiaries upon their relocation to shift their residence details on their Aadhaar card, family card and voter card.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.