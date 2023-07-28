HamberMenu
District livelihood management committee convened in Krishnagiri

July 28, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

The district livelihood management committee was convened here under the aegis of Collector K. Shanthi with the line departments, at the Collectorate.

The meeting convened under the aegis of the Tamil Nadu Housing and Urban Development Board sought to align the needs of the precarious living of the urban poor, help raise their standard of living with provisioning for basic amenities and their livelihood management and their relocation from unsanitary habitations to housing.

The committee, according to the administration, discussed the selection of beneficiaries for the multi-storied housing tenements; water connection and power connection to the houses; conduct of special camps for the beneficiaries upon their relocation to shift their residence details on their Aadhaar card, family card and voter card.

