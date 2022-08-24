District-level skill training drive for youth on Aug 27 in Mettupalayam

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
August 24, 2022 18:45 IST

Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Movement (women programme) will conduct a district-level youth skill drive at Nanjiah Lingammal Polytechnic College in Mettupalayam on August 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Collector G.S. Sameeran said that rural and urban youth aged 18 to 45 can avail of free training under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana, Rural Self Employment Training Institutes) and Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation schemes.

He said that youth who have completed Class VIII to graduation can participate with an education certificate, Aadhaar card, profile, photograph and other qualification proofs (original and photocopies).

