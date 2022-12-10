District-level ‘kalai thiruvizha’ gets under way in Coimbatore

December 10, 2022 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

The district-level kalai thiruvizha organised by the State Education Department under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan for government school students got under way here on December 7. Competitions were held in dance, drama, music, miming and instrumental, including kona kombu, morsing and jaltarang. The thiruvizha will end on December 13. “The official announcement of winners at the district-level will be made by Chief Education Officer R. Boopathy after all competitions are over,” according to official sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thirteen-year-old Barani Krishnan, who took part in the parai competition, says he is confident of winning the district-level contest and qualify for the State-level final to be held in January next year.

. “I started learning parai five months ago and drums about three months ago. I want to learn the history of the instruments too. and compose tunes using parai when I grow up,” said Barani, a student of Gandhimanagar Government High School.

Gowtham of Nigar Kalaikoodam said the organisation has been training five children for parai. “For the competition, Barani was trained exclusively as he showed more interest. We intend to work with more government schools to create awareness on traditional instruments, “ he said.

The top 20 students at the State-level will be taken on an educational tour abroad, the School Education Department said in a release.