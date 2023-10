October 04, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Kalai Panpattu Tiruvizha, a district-level integrated school art and culture festival initiative by the School Education Department in Coimbatore, conducted competitions on Wednesday at the Government Boys and Girls High Schools in Ondipudur here.

The festival which will continue on October 5, saw the participation of 78 students in toy-making, music, dance and drama categories. Winners will head to the State-level competition in Salem, on October 8.

