District-level advisory panel for food safety reconstituted

Coimbatore District Collector K. Rajamani reconstituted the district level advisory committee for food safety recently.

The committee with the Collector as its chairperson has the Deputy Director of Health Services as the vice-chairperson and the designated officer of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) as the secretary.

Officials, including Coimbatore District (Rural) Superintendent of Police, District Agriculture Officer, District Supply Officer and District Education Officer have been appointed as its members.

According to a release issued by the FSSAI, the main function of the committee is to monitor and ensure enforcement of the Food Safety and Standards Act in the district.

The committee has also been tasked to address the grievances of consumers and food business operators.

