District inter-department committee inspects school vehicles in Dharmapuri

May 20, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

School vehicles were subjected to inspection for safety compliance here under the supervision of the district level interdepartmental committee for inspection of school vehicles at the Regional Transport Office on Saturday. The inspections for 2023-24 entailed 220 school subjected to inspections.

Under the Motor Vehicles Special Rules, 2012, a district level interdepartmental committee has been constituted under the Revenue Divisional Officer with the Regional Transport Officer, Chief Education Officer, Motor Vehicles Inspector, and the Deputy superintendent of Police as its members. The committee shall supervise the annual inspection of school vehicles that shall be carried out during a designated period before the commencement of a new academic year.

In pursuance of the rules, over 220 school vehicles were brought for inspection at the Regional Transport Offices in Dharmapuri and Palacode. Of these, the permit to operate was cancelled for four vehicles and 22 vehicles that were found to have gaps in safety features were asked to rectify them before submitting for inspection.

The features that were called for inspections including handbrake, the level of the footboard, first aid kit, CCTV inside the bus, emergency exit, and fire extinguisher.

Earlier, inspecting select vehicles, and vetting the process, Collector K. Shanthi urged officials to ensure the vehicles were strictly in compliance with the detailed safety protocols that would go on to ensure the safety of the children.

Further, vehicles that had skipped the inspection on Saturday were mandated to be produced for inspection. Such vehicles found to be operating without inspection certificates would be impounded, the administration warned.