District Industries Centre organises special credit camps in Coimbatore, Tiruppur districts

February 23, 2024 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

More than 300 entrepreneurs in Coimbatore district participated in a special credit camp organised by the District Industries Centre, and in Tiruppur district approvals were given to applications of more than 2,500 beneficiaries at the special credit camp organised on Friday.

Official press releases said that in Coimbatore district, Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) industries that had signed Memorandum of Understanding with the Tamil Nadu government at the Global Investors Meet (GIM) last month participated, apart from the other MSME units and 10 major banks.

The MSME credit target for Coimbatore district in 2023-2024 was ₹16,500 crores and this financial year, it is ₹29,750 crores. Of this, almost 75 % was achieved between April and December, 2023. With the camp today, the applications pending with the banks from the MSME units and new applications for greenfield and expansion of existing operations were considered. In principle approvals were granted to more than 20 industries that had signed MoUs at the GIM.

In Tiruppur district, as many as 2,636 beneficiaries received approval for loans to the tune of ₹753.51 crores. At the camp organised by the District Industries Centre, the applications received from entrepreneurs by various Departments were considered and loans approved for the eligible beneficiaries.

