District Health Board meeting convened in Krishnagiri

February 29, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The District Health Board meeting convened here by Collector K.M.Sarayu at the Collectorate on Thursday discussed agendas of the block health board and the village health board.

Speaking at the meeting, Ms. Sarayu acknowledged that many villages in hill areas were in dire need of road facilities to enable access to health care. All 333 panchayats of the 10 blocks of the district convene village health board meeting to discuss and clear the demands for their perusal at the respective block health board meetings. The recommendations are then forwarded to the District Health board meeting, from where the recommendations are forwarded to the State Health Board, Collector Sarayu said.

As for the interventions made, Ms. Sarayu said, a maternity waiting hall in Unisetty panchayat, upgradation of the Hosur government hospital into a headquarters hospital, construction of a new primary health centre in Ampalli panchayat; a new lab for the primary health centre in Seetharam Nagar in Hosur; new buildings for block health offices in Bagalur and Singarapettai, nine urban health centres, and new building complexes for Denkanikottai taluk hospital were all under progress. Further, 7 additional primary health centres in rural areas, and an additional primary health in Kamarajar Nagar in Hosur are among the new additions to the health infrastructure decided through the district health board, the administration said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.