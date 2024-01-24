ADVERTISEMENT

District Health Assembly convened in Dharmapuri

January 24, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

The District Health Assembly was convened at Dharmapuri by district Collector K. Shanthi on Wednesday.  

District Health Assemblies are convened across the State to assess Public Health infrastructure and plug gaps in the public health delivery system, Collector K. Shanthi said.

The Assemblies were conceived under the assistance of the World Health Organisation as a mode of assessing local public health delivery infrastructure; and the upgradation of the quality of the health infrastructure. The Assembly witnessed passage of 178 resolutions over various demands on health infrastructure. 

This included an emergency health care centre at Kattamedu in Thoppur and setting up of a district microbiology research lab. The deputy director of health services (rural) placed various demands on the infrastructure of government hospitals at the block level, which were deliberated upon in the presence of block medical officers.  A consultation was also carried out with panchayat presidents and NGOs to ascertain the needs.

