District Green Committee’s proposal saves trees on Sathy Road from being axed

July 25, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

District Green Committee (DGC) has submitted a proposal to its Chairperson and District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati stating that of the 642 trees that are proposed to be axed for widening Coimbatore - Sathyamangalam Road, only 471 trees need to be axed.

DGC member Syed told The Hindu the Highways Department proposed to widen Sathyamangalam Road from Saravanampatti to Punjai Puliampatti for which 642 trees should be cut. The issue was referred to the DGC and Mr. Syed carried out field inspection for a week.

At the end of the inspection, it was agreed by the DGC and Highways Department that branches would be cut in 102 trees and 55 trees could be transplanted. Five banyan trees and nine jamun trees would just be pruned. The road widening is only for 1.5 meters on either side and with minor changes in the alignment, a number of trees could be saved. For every tree to be axed, the Highways Department would plant ten saplings.

Already, 13 km of the road has been widened without cutting trees and another 17 km road needs to be laid. Similarly, the ongoing Avanashi Road flyover construction also involves felling of some trees, for which field inspections have begun. It will determine the trees that need to be axed, transplanted and pruned.

Similarly, the field inspection has begun for the proposed Western Bypass that starts from mile kal near Sugunapuram near Madukkarai and ends at Narashimanaickenpalayam on Gudalur Mysure Road (NH 67). The total length of the Western Ring Road is 32.43 km. This will largely avoid axing of trees as 119.97 hectares of private land and 23.03 hectares of government land are to be acquired.

Phase I of the project involves 11.80 km from Madukkarai and passes through Sundakkamuthur, Perur Chettipalayam, Theethipalayam and Madampatti and the trees that come on the way are just three.

Phase II is for 12.10 km that passes through Perur, West Chithiraichavadi, Kalikkanaickenpalayam, Vadavalli and Somayampalayam. Phase III is for 8.52 km that passes through Pannimadai, Nanjundapuram, Kurudampalaym, Narashimanaickenpalayam and Gudalur. These do not involve axing of trees. At the most, transplanting and pruning will be done.