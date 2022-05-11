District green champion award for PSG CAS

PSG College of Arts and Science won the District Green Champion Award, which was given on Wednesday by the Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education Chairperson W.G. Prasanna Kumar and Collector G.S. at a function held at the college.

College Principal D. Brindha said the council gave the award in recognition of the green and clean campus initiatives that the institution had taken in the campus. It was a continuation of the recognitions that the college had received in the past – in 2018 it was the second cleanest campus under Swachhata Abhiyan and third in 2019.

The college was a self-sustainable green campus that managed its waste water and was energy efficient. The campus had rain water harvest structures and had a good green cover, she added.

As a part of the Swachhata Abhiyan initiatives and its commitment to environment, the college had hosted a workshop on sustainable development goals.

At the Wednesday’s function Mr. Kumar and Mr. Sameeran gave away the award to secretary T. Kannaian and Ms. Brindha, said a release from the college.