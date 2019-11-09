District Fire Officer held for bribery

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) sleuths caught District Fire Officer M. Balasubramaniam red-handed while receiving bribe at the office on State Bank Road here on Friday.
Mr. Balasubramaniam allegedly demanded ₹ 50,000 to issue a no-objection certificate for an upcoming petrol pump, according to DVAC sources. He was arrested by a team of officers led by C. Rajesh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, DVAC. The officials questioned Mr. Balasubramaniam following the incident, sources added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor