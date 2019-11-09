District Fire Officer held for bribery

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) sleuths caught District Fire Officer M. Balasubramaniam red-handed while receiving bribe at the office on State Bank Road here on Friday.

Mr. Balasubramaniam allegedly demanded ₹ 50,000 to issue a no-objection certificate for an upcoming petrol pump, according to DVAC sources. He was arrested by a team of officers led by C. Rajesh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, DVAC. The officials questioned Mr. Balasubramaniam following the incident, sources added.