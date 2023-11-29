ADVERTISEMENT

District development, monitoring committee meeting held in Dharmapuri

November 29, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

The District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting was held at the Collectorate in Dharmapuri.

Chairing the meeting, Dharmapuri MP S. Senthikumar reviewed the various schemes under implementation through the Union government and State government funds. The Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana under the District Rural Development Agency, Clean India Mission, MNREGS, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Rural and Urban Livelihood Mission, Tamil Nadu Fibre Net project, Samgraha Shiksha, the Integrated Child Development Services, welfare schemes for the differently abled under the department of differently-abled welfare, social protection scheme among others were brought up for review.

Dr. Senthilkumar reviewed the status of the works undertaken under the various schemes and programmes, the speed of their execution, and progress. He urged the various line departments to coordinate with each other and ensure timebound completion of works. Addressing the officials, he encouraged them to flag issues and bottlenecks in the implementation of projects or schemes so that they could be addressed.

Collector K. Shanthi presided over the meeting that is held every quarter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

EOM

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US