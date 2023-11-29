District development, monitoring committee meeting held in Dharmapuri

November 29, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting was held at the Collectorate in Dharmapuri.

Chairing the meeting, Dharmapuri MP S. Senthikumar reviewed the various schemes under implementation through the Union government and State government funds. The Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana under the District Rural Development Agency, Clean India Mission, MNREGS, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Rural and Urban Livelihood Mission, Tamil Nadu Fibre Net project, Samgraha Shiksha, the Integrated Child Development Services, welfare schemes for the differently abled under the department of differently-abled welfare, social protection scheme among others were brought up for review.

Dr. Senthilkumar reviewed the status of the works undertaken under the various schemes and programmes, the speed of their execution, and progress. He urged the various line departments to coordinate with each other and ensure timebound completion of works. Addressing the officials, he encouraged them to flag issues and bottlenecks in the implementation of projects or schemes so that they could be addressed.

Collector K. Shanthi presided over the meeting that is held every quarter.

