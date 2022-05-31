District development and monitoring committee meeting held in Dharmapuri

The District Development and Coordination Committee meeting was held here at the Collectorate recently.

The meeting was presided over by the chairperson of the Committee and the Member of Parliament for Dharmapuri S. Senthil Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairperson of the Committee said, works were being expedited for the Phase II of Hogenakkal drinking water project that seeks to expand the coverage area of the fluorosis mitigation and drinking water project. Similarly, two additional ambulances are proposed to be inducted for services in the district. Various schemes are being implemented under the State government and the Union government funds. The officials should expedite works and ensure timely completion of the projects, Senthil Kumar said. Further, the officials were also instructed to monitor the time lines of the projects and expedite works. Collector S. Dhivyadarshini presided over the meeting.