District coordination and monitoring committee meeting held in Dharmapuri

August 29, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST

The district development coordination and monitoring committee meeting was held here at the Collectorate in Dharmapuri.

Chairing the committee meeting, S. Senthikumar, MP, reviewed the various schemes under implementation through the Union government and State government funds. The PM’s Awas Yojana under the District Rural Development Agency, Clean India Mission, MNREGS, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Rural and Urban livelihood Mission, Tamil Nadu Fibre Net project, Samgraha Shiksha, the Integrated Child Development Services, welfare schemes for the differently abled under the department of differently-abled welfare, Social protection scheme among others brought up for review.

Mr. Senthilkumar reviewed the status of the works undertaken under the various schemes and programmes, the speed of their execution, and progress. He urged the various departments to coordinate with each other and ensure timebound completion of works, wherever there was delay. He also urged officials to flag bottlenecks to enable remedies.

The meeting is convened every quarter to assess and review the implementation of the various Union government and State government schemes and expedite the completion of the ongoing projects under the various schemes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector K.Shanthi presided over the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.