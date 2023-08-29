ADVERTISEMENT

District coordination and monitoring committee meeting held in Dharmapuri

August 29, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The district development coordination and monitoring committee meeting was held here at the Collectorate in Dharmapuri.

Chairing the committee meeting, S. Senthikumar, MP, reviewed the various schemes under implementation through the Union government and State government funds. The PM’s Awas Yojana under the District Rural Development Agency, Clean India Mission, MNREGS, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Rural and Urban livelihood Mission, Tamil Nadu Fibre Net project, Samgraha Shiksha, the Integrated Child Development Services, welfare schemes for the differently abled under the department of differently-abled welfare, Social protection scheme among others brought up for review.

Mr. Senthilkumar reviewed the status of the works undertaken under the various schemes and programmes, the speed of their execution, and progress. He urged the various departments to coordinate with each other and ensure timebound completion of works, wherever there was delay. He also urged officials to flag bottlenecks to enable remedies. 

The meeting is convened every quarter to assess and review the implementation of the various Union government and State government schemes and expedite the completion of the ongoing projects under the various schemes.   

Collector K.Shanthi presided over the meeting.

