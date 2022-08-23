District coordination and monitoring committee meeting held in Dharmapuri

Special Correspondent
August 23, 2022 19:59 IST

Dharmapuri MP S. Senthilkumar chairing the District coordination committee meeting in Dharmapuri. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The District Coordination and Monitoring Committee met here under the aegis of Collector K.Shanthi and chaired by the Committee chairperson and Member of Parliament for Dharmapuri S.Senthilkumar. 

Speaking at the meeting, Dr. Senthilkumar said a range of schemes have been announced by Chief Minister for the development of the district. In addition, various schemes and programmes are under implementation jointly under the Union and State government funds. The various schemes are intended to be foundational for the development of the district and their implementation rested on the efficacy of the departments helming the implementation process, Dr.Senthil Kumar said.

 In the event of hiccups in the implementation, it should be speedily communicated to find a solution. All schools should have toilets and the district should have no school without toilet facilities, the officials were told. 

Member of Parliament Local Area Development schemes, Pradhan Mantri Grameen Awas Yojana, Swachh Bharat programme, rural roads scheme, Jal Jeevan Mission, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Integrated school infrastructure, basic amenties and infrastructure in Adidravidar hamlets, welfare schemes for adidravidars and denotified tribes, Housing for All scheme, Integrated Child Development Services, Tamil Nadu State Livelihood Mission, Noon Meal Scheme were among the various programmes and welfare schemes and measures that were taken up for deliberation and reviewed for their implementation

