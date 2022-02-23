‘District Collector’s notification restricting vehicle movement on Bannari – Karapallam section of NH 948 is against the law‘

Participants of the gram sabha held at Neergundi village in Talavadi block in Erode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Stating that the District Collector’s notification in 2019 restricting vehicle movement on the Bannari – Karapallam section of Coimbatore – Bengaluru National Highway - 948 clearly ultra vires the law which gives authority to the gram sabhas of the habitations to govern forests, R. Arulsamy, Talavadi panchayat union council member, has urged the administration to update the Madras High Court for suitable order.

In a letter to the Collector, he said that the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights), Act, 2006 (FRA) recognises customary and traditional forest rights. The gram sabhas of the habitations have the statutory authority to govern forests, its wildlife and biodiversity. The letter said that FRA does not confer any rights, but merely recognises existing forest rights and issues titles to the rights holders.

“Any decision taken without the gram sabha concerned constitutes an offence”, the letter said.

The Madras High Court has said that it was not passing any new orders, but only asking the authorities to implement the notification that bans vehicle movement from dawn to dusk on the stretch. Hence, these points should be presented in the court so that stakeholders could get the much needed relief, the letter said.

Meanwhile, gram sabhas were held in 10 village panchayats in Talavadi hill and resolutions were passed against restriction on vehicle movement during night hours.