District Collectors inspect Makkadulan Mudhalvar camps in Salem, Namakkal

The Salem and Namakkal District Collectors inspected Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme camps and distributed welfare assistance on Thursday.

Salem Collector R. Brindha Devi inspected the camp held at Vellari Velli in Edappadi Taluk. Ms. Brindha told reporters Chief Minister M.K. Stalin implemented the Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme for rural areas on July 11 in Dharmapuri. Following that, 92 special camps would be held from July 11 to August 8 in 367 panchayats in 20 panchayat unions in the district.

Till July 16, a total of 7,672 petitions were received from the public in the special camps and the grievances would be addressed in 30 days. All the petitions would be uploaded online and receipts given to the public. Monitoring officers and camp in-charge officers were also appointed to conduct the camp, the Collector added.

In Namakkal district, Collect S. Uma inspected the special camps held at Periya Manali panchayat and Yemapalli panchayat and received petitions from the public. At Yemapalli, the Collector received a petition from a differently abled person, P. Marimuthu, and within a few hours, the Collector provided a tricycle to him.

Later, Ms. Uma inspected the road laying works at Pallipalayam, Agraharam, Kothur, and Iruttanai localities under the Chief Minister Village Road Improvement Scheme at ₹2.72 crore. The Collector instructed contractors to complete the works at the stipulated period. Similarly, she inspected the noon meal provided to students at the Panchayat Union Primary School in Mampalayam, near Pallipalayam.