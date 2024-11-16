District Collectors inspect electoral roll revision camps in Salem, Namakkal

The District Collectors of Salem and Namakkal on Saturday inspected the special camps for electoral roll revision in their respective districts.

In Salem, Collector R. Brindha Devi inspected the works at the polling booths on Four Roads and at Ariyagoundampatti. She told reporters that as per the order of the Election Commission of India, special summary revision is on from October 29 to November 28. The draft voter list for 11 Assembly Constituencies in Salem district was published on October 29. The special camps that started this weekend will also be held during the next weekend in all the 3,264 polling stations. These camps will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Collector added.

Explaining about the forms, the Collector said that the people who attain 18 years of age on or before January 1, 2025 (those born before December 31, 2006) should use Form 6 for enrolment, Form 7 for deletion of name, change of residence, and Form 8 for rectification of enumerated entries, obtaining an alternative voter photo ID card, and for mentioning differently abled persons.

Similarly, persons who have completed 17 years of age, i.e., born on or before September 30, 2007, and persons who attain 18 years of age on the quarterly dates of April 1, 2025, July 1, 2025, and October 1, 2025, can also apply in Form 6 for inclusion in the electoral roll. Their petitions will be considered and decided in their respective quarterly years. People can also apply through the website voters.eci.gov.in and through the mobile application Voter Helpline. Voters can call toll-free number 1950 to confirm their registration. The final voter list will be published on January 6, 2025, Ms. Brindha Devi added.

In Namakkal District, Collector S. Uma inspected polling booths at Namakkal Corporation, Mudalaipatti, and Kandampalayam.

