District Collector warns of action against child marriages

18 August 2021 00:15 IST

District Collector G.S. Sameeran warned that the Department of Social Welfare will initiate strict action against child marriages in the district and requested the public to communicate through helplines any instances of child marriages.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, he said the police had registered two first information reports based on complaints from the Social Welfare Department against two men near Madukkarai who allegedly attempted to marry minor girls. Besides, the police also issued a community service register following the Department’s complaint against a man in Karamadai.

“In India, the legal age for marriage is 18 years for women and 21 years for men. It is considered illegal when a marriage takes place below these ages. The act of child marriage violates child rights irrespective of whether a boy or a girl is involved,” Mr. Sameeran said in the statement. He requested the public to contact Childline helpline 1098 or Women Helpline 181 to prevent child marriages in Coimbatore district.

