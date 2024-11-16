District Collector urges citizens to participate in electoral roll revision camps in Coimbatore

Coimbatore District Collector and Election Officer Kranthi Kumar Pati has urged all eligible citizens, particularly those who have turned 18, to participate in the special camps for the revision of electoral rolls.

The camps commenced on Saturday across all 10 Assembly constituencies in the district and are being held at 3,117 polling stations on November 17 too. Additional camps will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on November 23 and 24 at the designated polling booths across all the 10 constituencies.

Eligible voters can register themselves, delete names of deceased voters, link Aadhaar with voter IDs, update address details, add names of Non-Resident Indians, mark persons with disabilities, get duplicate ID cards, and make corrections in the existing data.

