 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

District Collector urges citizens to participate in electoral roll revision camps in Coimbatore

Updated - November 16, 2024 09:00 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau
The special camp for voter roll revision in progress in Coimbatore on Saturday. Inclusion of names, deletion of names, change of name and addresses, and linking of Aadhar numbers will be carried out in these camps.

The special camp for voter roll revision in progress in Coimbatore on Saturday. Inclusion of names, deletion of names, change of name and addresses, and linking of Aadhar numbers will be carried out in these camps. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Coimbatore District Collector and Election Officer Kranthi Kumar Pati has urged all eligible citizens, particularly those who have turned 18, to participate in the special camps for the revision of electoral rolls.

The camps commenced on Saturday across all 10 Assembly constituencies in the district and are being held at 3,117 polling stations on November 17 too. Additional camps will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on November 23 and 24 at the designated polling booths across all the 10 constituencies.

Eligible voters can register themselves, delete names of deceased voters, link Aadhaar with voter IDs, update address details, add names of Non-Resident Indians, mark persons with disabilities, get duplicate ID cards, and make corrections in the existing data.

Published - November 16, 2024 08:27 pm IST

Related Topics

election / Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.