District Collector suspends noon meal organiser in Salem

District Collector S. Karmegam issued suspension order to a noon meal organiser of a government primary school on Friday.

A government primary school at Thiruvalipatti, near Vembadithalam, has 140 students.

On August 23, worm was found in the noon meal food served to the children. A child told the noon meal organiser Vimaladevi (58), who threw away the insect and distributed the same food to the students.

The next day, a child named Durga Nandhini fell sick and told her parents about the incident, and the local residents picketed the school.

Education Department officials conducted an inquiry and submitted a report to the Collector. Based on the report, the Collector issued suspension order to the noon meal organiser Vimaladevi on Friday.