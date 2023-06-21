ADVERTISEMENT

District Collector reviews southwest monsoon preparedness in Krishnagiri

June 21, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

 A review meeting with the line departments on the preparedness for southwest monsoon was held at the Collectorate in Krishnagiri.

The meeting with the Departments of Revenue Administration, Rural Development, Local Body Administration, Water Resources, Public Health, Animal Husbandry, Police, Fire and Rescue Services sought to ascertain the emergency response capacities, relief apparatus in place, and vulnerable areas in the district.

District Collector K.M. Sarayu instructed officials to keep available the village/ward level maps of vulnerable areas; stay connected with the first-level respondents at the village level; make available newly identified vulnerable areas; and prepare relief centers with adequate basic amenities in such vulnerable areas. The first-level respondent committees shall have adequate number of women and volunteers.

The Collector also instructed officials to keep a list of atleast 10 block-level first level respondents’ contact details as a ready reckoner.  Block-level information on snake catchers, availability of inflatable boats motor boats, diesel generators, tree cutting equipment, and earth movers shall be made available. 

Structurally unsafe public buildings shall be vetted for safety and prop up safety measures; waterbodies, channels, culverts shall be desilted and removed of blockages; unused open wells shall be turned into water harvesting bodies, the officials were told.

The structural safety of school buildings along with basic amenities shall be ensured; open drains in the school campuses shall be covered and the roof of the buildings must be drained of water

Public are advised to monitor the whereabouts of the children and ensure that they do not venture out near waterbodies during monsoon. People living in the low-level areas near River Thenpennai and livestock owners are advised not to bathe livestock in the river or cross the river. 

