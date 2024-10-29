District Collector releases draft electoral rolls for Coimbatore

District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati on October 29, 2024 (Tuesday) released the draft electoral rolls for all the 10 Assembly Constituencies in Coimbatore district. As per the draft rolls, the district has a total electorate of 31,49,239 — 15,43,073 male voters, 16,05,516 female voters and 650 third gender voters.

From October 29 to November 28, people can apply for inclusion and revision in electoral rolls. Those turning 18 years of age on January 01, 2025 are requested to make use of the opportunity.

Constituency-wise data: Mettuppalayam has 1,48,113 male voters, 1,59,575 female voters and 46 third gender voters, totalling 3,07,734 voters; Sulur has 1,59,893 male voters, 1,69,356 female voters, and 95 third gender voters, totalling 3,29,344 voters; Kavundampalayam has 2,37,948 male voters, 2,40,508 female voters, and 148 third gender voters, totalling 4,78,604 voters.

Coimbatore North has 1,71,469 male voters, 1,70,847 female voters, and 37 third gender voters, totalling 3,42,353 voters. Thondamuthur has 1,67,303 male voters, 1,72,730 female voters, and 150 third gender voters, totalling 3,40,183 voters; Coimbatore South has 1,22,186 male voters, 1,23,832 female voters, and 35 third gender voters, totalling 2,46,053 voters; Singanallur has 1,64,858 male voters, 1,69,070 female voters, and 27 third gender voters, totalling 3,33,955 voters; Kinathukkadavu has 1,67,728 male voters, 1,75,578 female voters, and 45 third gender voters, totalling 3,43,351 voters.

Pollachi has 1,08,863 male voters, 1,19,584 female voters, and 42 third gender voters, totalling 2,28,489 voters. Valparai (Reserve) constituency has 94,712 male voters, 1,04,436 female voters, and 25 third voters, totalling 1,99,173 voters.

Voters should submit Form 6 for inclusion of names in the rolls, Form 7 for deletion of names, Form 8 for changes in address and for change of address within the same constituency, and Form 6 B for linking Aadhaar number with voter ID. In addition to the roll revision camps at the polling stations on all working days from October 29 to November 28, special camps would be conducted on November 16, 17, 23 and 24 (both Saturdays and Sundays). Voters can also visit voters helpline app and apply for changes. The final voters list will be released on January 6, 2024

Tiruppur district

In Tiruppur district, District Collector T. Christuraj released the draft rolls in respect of eight Assembly Constituencies namely Dharapuram (Reserve), Kangeyam, Avanashi (Reserve), Tiruppur North, Tiruppur South, Palladam, Udumalpet and Madathukkulam with the total of 2,536 polling booths. As per the draft rolls, the district has 11,68,197 male voters, 12,14,266 female voters, and 457 third gender voters, totalling 23,82,820 voters.