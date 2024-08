District Collector receives 421 petitions during grievances redress day meeting in Erode

The district administration received a total of 421 petitions during the grievances redress day meeting held at the Collectorate in Erode on Monday.

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, who chaired the meeting, received petitions seeking free house site patta, old age pension, assistance for differently-abled persons and basic amenities in residential areas.

The Collector directed officials to take suitable action against the petitions at the earliest and and submit a report to the administration. Also, he inquired with the officials on the status of the petitions submitted to the Chief Minister’s special cell, mass contact programmes and on the grievances redress day. Mr. Raja Gopal Sunkara also handed over ₹5 lakh solatium to a victim’s family in Anthiyur block.

District Revenue Officer S. Santhakumar, Special Tahsildar Selvaraj, District Adi Dravidar Welfare Officer Rajagopal and officials from all the departments were present.