District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati advises civil services aspirants in Coimbatore to choose optional subject with care

April 09, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Choose the optional subject carefully and stick to it as changing the subject every year is unwise and will turn futile, District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati advised civil services aspirants in Coimbatore on Sunday.

Consistent hard work is necessary for getting into Indian administrative and other services, he said, addressing the beneficiaries of the Kanagaraj Free IAS Coaching Centre.

Candidates ought to focus on current affairs that account for a lion’s share of the marks in the general studies papers, said Mr. Pati who had the distinction of clearing the UPSC in the first attempt.

While preparing for the examination, the students must adopt both intensive preparation (for main exam) and extensive preparation ( preliminary test). He also specified the importance of pursuing hobbies during the course of rigorous preparations to refresh and recharge themselves.

The emergence of information technology revolution had significantly impacted on the dynamics of administration. The information flow between the people and the district administration, between the district administration and higher levels of State and Central administration has become quite speedy. E- Governance has now advanced into another zone of M- Governance as the use of mobile phones in the delivery of government services has increased phenomenally, the Collector said.

P. Kanagaraj, Professor, Government Arts College, Coimbatore, who conducts the free coaching programme to train the students to get through the civil services exam of the Union Public Service Commission and Group exams of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission said failure management in the initial attempts was of utmost importance.

Normally, it takes three to four attempts to clear the exam. Every attempt must be considered a ‘successful failure’ as it provides the ground for critical and impassioned introspection and the scope to clear it in the subsequent attempts. The 21st century is a golden period for Tamil Nadu in civil services examination as large contingents of successful candidates hail from the State. There is a need for improvisation in the preparation strategies and upgrade in intellectual content, to keep up the momentum, he said.