District Collector instructs officials to provide basic amenities at Vilankombai tribal settlement in Erode

June 13, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - ERODE

District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara on Tuesday instructed the officials to provide basic amenities for the residents of Vilankombai tribal settlement at Kongarpalayam panchayat in T.N. Palayam Panchayat Union in Erode.

Mr. Sunkara, along with officials from various departments, inspected the development works being carried out in the settlement located inside the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR). He interacted with the people who sought road facility and a school in their settlement.

A press release from the Collectorate said that of the 31 school-going children in the settlement, 21 were studying at the Panchayat Union Middle School at Vinoba Nagar and 10 students at the Government Higher Secondary School at Kongarpalayam. The School Education Department had arranged vehicles to transport students to the schools. The Collector asked officials to provide water facility in the settlement apart from establishing a school. He also asked the officials to look into the people’s demand for an additional bore well.

Chief Educational Officer J.A. Kulandairajan, District Backward Classes Welfare Officer Rangarajan, T.N. Palayam Block Development Officers Radhamani and Santhi, Gobichettipalayam Tahsildar Rudhrasamy and other officials were present.

