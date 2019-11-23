District Collector inspects CMCH

District Collector K. Rajamani inspected the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital(CMCH) here on Friday and said that basic facilities such as drinking water and toilets will be improved soon.

A district-level ‘Hospital Consulting Committee’ would come together to discuss the status of hygiene and facilities at CMCH every month, Mr. Rajamani said in a press release. He inspected various departments and wards on Friday morning and interacted with the patients and visitors. He promised that the requirements for additional facilities would be provided soon.

Dean B. Asokan, Medical Superintendent T. Sadagopan and other medical officers were present.

Mr. Rajamani said that 145 in-patients were currently undergoing treatment for fever at CMCH. The number of patients admitted with fever has come down from 400 to 145 at CMCH, the release said.