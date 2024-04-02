ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha Polls | District Collector inspects booth slip distribution to voters in Salem

April 02, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

An election official distributing booth slips to voters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections at Chinnakollapatty in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, 02 April 2024. | Photo Credit: E LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi inspected the distribution of booth slips to voters on Tuesday in preparation for the Lok Sabha elections.

The Collector visited Chinna Kollapatti, near Gorimedu, to observe the door-to-door distribution of booth slips. Speaking to reporters, Ms. Brindha Devi said there are 25 candidates vying for the Salem Parliamentary Constituency, and a total of 29.28 lakh voters across 11 assembly constituencies, including 14.56 lakh males, 14.71 lakh females, and 299 trans voters. To ensure smooth and hassle-free polling, the Election Commission of India started distributing booth slips on Monday. The booth slip distribution process will be completed before April 13.

In addition to the booth slip, every family was provided with a handbook to verify their information, ensure that their names are included in the voter list, and guide them on how to use the apps of the Election Commission.

The Collector emphasized the importance of verifying the information provided in the handbook and booth slip to avoid any issues on polling day. She also urged voters to use the Election Commission apps to get accurate information about polling booths and candidates.

Stating that these booth slips will be distributed only through the polling booth, the Collector said that political parties or private people should not distribute these booth slips.

Meanwhile in Namakkal, District Collector S. Uma on Tuesday inspected vulnerable polling booths at Munjanur and Chinnapavadi. Ms. Uma said that 174 polling booths in the district have been identified as vulnerable, including 19 in Rasipuram, 19 in Senthamangalam, 18 in Namakkal, 26 in Paramathi Velur, 33 in Tiruchengode, and 49 in Komarapalayam assembly constituency. These booths will be monitored through CCTV cameras and central forces will be deployed, Ms. Uma added.

